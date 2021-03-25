A project consortium comprised of Posco Engineering and Construction, Mitsubishi Corp. and PEC Powercon has selected GE to supply two of its 9HA.01 gas turbines for the 1,200MW Pulau Indah power Plant in Selangor, Malaysia.

The two-block CCGT facility is targeted to achieve commercial operations in 2024.

For the Pulau Indah Power Plant, GE will provide two 60MW turbines, an STF-D650 steam turbine, a W88 generator and a Once Through Heat Recovery Steam Generator (OT HRSG). GE’s OT HRSG technology enables advanced water-steam cycles to deliver higher combined cycle efficiency.

“Malaysia, in particularly the state of Selangor, has seen massive economic development, urbanisation and population growth in the last three decades, which have been major drivers for its increasing demand for energy, although accompanied with increasing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Datin Paduka Norazlina Zakaria, executive director of Pulau Indah Power Plant Sdn. Bhd. (PIPP).

“It was crucial for us to select a highly efficient technology, like GE’s 9HA.01, to help reduce the amount of fuel used to generate electricity, and working with GE to provide services and cost-effective performance improvements on the power generation equipment will help us achieve our goals.”

Malaysia is seeking to reduce CO2 emissions 45% by 2030 across key industries, including power generation. The GE 9HA.01 features a 12-minute ramp-up from start command to full load at a 140MW per minute pace in a 2×1 configuration.

Ramesh Singaram, president and CEO of GE Gas Power Asia: “The 9HA gas turbine at its core was engineered from the ground up to be extremely efficient and flexible to help lower emissions. This includes high ramp rates and fast start up times to meet fluctuating demand, and the capability to burn up to 50% by volume of hydrogen when blended with natural gas.”

The 9HA.01 has a net efficiency rate of 42.9% in plant performance. For combined cycle plants, the net efficiency rate rises to 63.8%, according to GE.

Originally published by Rod Walton on power-eng.com