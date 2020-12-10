GE has announced the completion of a major overhaul of a 9E.03 gas turbine at the Ministry of Electricity’s Al Qudus Power Plant in Iraq.

The upgrade helps to secure the delivery of up to 125MW of power from the unit to the national grid, meeting the demand for electricity with more reliable power.

The 9E technology has the capability to run on up to 50 different kinds of fuels, providing additional flexibility to the Ministry of Electricity to operate the plant with the most economic fuel source available and keep generating power using liquid fuels when gas is unavailable.

The project is part of efforts by the Iraqi government to enhance power generation and strengthen the country’s electricity infrastructure.

Joseph Anis, the CEO of GE Gas Power Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, said: “Recent events have helped us all see that there are many things we can live without; however, reliable electricity remains key to powering progress and enabling health, safety and connection for communities across Iraq and the world.

“We are honored by the trust placed by the Ministry of Electricity in our team’s ability to execute critical maintenance works at the Al Qudus Power Plant and remain committed to providing industry-leading technologies, advanced services and local capabilities to further strengthen Iraq’s power sector, no matter how challenging the circumstances.”

Since 2011, GE has helped to bring up to 15GW of power online in Iraq, including in conflict-affected areas such as Diyala and Mosul.

Working closely with the Iraqi Ministries of Finance and Electricity, GE has also collaborated with private and public financial institutions to help secure over $2.4 billion in financing since 2015 for energy sector projects across the country.