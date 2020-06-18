Siemens Energy is building another combined cycle power plant for the specialty chemical company Evonik at its largest industrial location in Marl, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Consisting of one SGT-800 gas turbine, one SST-400 steam turbine, and two generators, the plant will produce power and heat with 90 MW of electrical capacity and 220 MW of thermal capacity. It will go into operation in 2022 replacing a backup gas power plant.

Along with the power plant components, Siemens Energy is also supplying the SPPA-T3000 control system for controlling the cutting-edge plant. A long-term service agreement between Siemens Energy and Evonik will ensure the availability of the power plant and its components.

“Evonik produces sustainable and efficiency-increasing products. That is how we make a significant contribution to reducing CO2 emissions. Overhauling and retrofitting our energy infrastructure represents another way in which we are helping lower the amount of CO2 emissions,” says Rainer Fretzen, chair of the management board of Evonik Technology & Infrastructure.

Dr. Jochen Eickholt, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, explained: “We are pleased to have won this contract. Marl VII is another milestone on the road to energy transition supported by our state-of-the-art power plant technologies, generating electricity with an overall efficiency of more than 93 per cent. Siemens Energy supports the emission goals of our long-term partner Evonik, and this project will build upon our trusted collaboration,”

The construction of the new combined cycle power plant is the second combined heat and power (CHP) project implemented this year at the Marl Chemical Park, which is Evonik’s largest site worldwide.

The cornerstone for building the turnkey combined cycle power plant, known as Marl VI, was laid March 2020. Once completed, Marl VI and Marl VII will be able to generate electricity with an overall efficiency of more than 93 percent and a capacity up to 270 MW. This is equal to the demand of approximately 750,000 households. Combined with the steam generators from the Duisburg-based Standardkessel Baumgarte GmbH, the plant will be able to generate up to 660 metric tons of process-steam per hour for the chemical park starting in 2022. Furthermore, it will continue to supply around 2,000 homes in Marl with district heat.

The power plant’s highly flexible load control system will make it possible to balance out fluctuations in the grid and even operate autonomously as an island solution in the event of a blackout on the site.

