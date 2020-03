Watch the Energy Council’s testimonial highlights video from the 2020 European Gas Conference and LNG Day, which took place over 27-29 January in Vienna.

We include key insights from OMV, Zukunft ERDGAS, McKinsey & Company, Snam S.p.A., Oxford Institute for Energy Studies and NGV Italy, on key topics such as the future of gas, the emergence of hydrogen as a major influencer, the need for stronger support for natural gas and solutions to climate change.

