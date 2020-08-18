The Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA), the trade body for the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) industry in the UK, has welcomed the government’s publication of its response to the CCUS Business Models consultation.

This consultation was originally published in July 2019, and it addresses important details that are vital to the development and deployment of CCUS projects in the UK.

The government has set out its minded-to-position on the business models that will be used to enable CCUS investment in the UK. This includes the proposed approach for CO2 transport and storage infrastructure which will underpin CCUS deployment in the UK’s industrial regions – delivering clean regional growth, making a significant contribution to the Government’s levelling up agenda and helping to support a green post-COVID recovery.

Luke Warren, chief executive of the CCSA, said: “We are delighted that the long-anticipated report on CCUS Business Models has been published by the government. This consultation response is a critical step forward in the development of the commercial framework that is essential if the first CCUS projects in the UK are to be operating by the mid-2020s.

“Whilst this paper does not provide all of the answers, the Government has committed to build on this and come forward with further detail by the end of the year. We look forward to working with Government over the coming months to progress the proposals set out today.”

According to the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is a technology that can capture up to 90% of the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions pro­duced from the use of fossil fuels in electricity generation and industrial processes, preventing the carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

