Wuhan Environmental Investment and Development has selected INNIO Jenbacher’s J320 gas engine technology for the Wuhan Jiangxia Changshankou solid waste landfill project.

INNIO’s distributor, Guangzhou Shenfa Electromechanical Industrial Development Company (Shenfa), is providing eight INNIO Jenbacher J320 generator sets, delivering a total installed capacity of 8.5MW.

The eight units will provide electrical and thermal power to local power grid and onsite waste treatment process respectively, and will help the city of Wuhan achieve its goal of becoming the most sustainable city in China.

The project is in the Jiangxia District, covering an area of 828 acres with a design capacity of 18.33 million cubic meters and 21 years of service life. It is projected to have a treatment capability 1700 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day.

“This project will support Wuhan’s goals to increase the production of renewable and alternative, distributed power within the state and country,” said Wuzhong Han, operation manager of Wuhan Changshankou Landfill.

Launched at the end of 2019, the Wuhan Changshankou municipal waste landfill gas power generation project is an important measure to actively promote the utilisation of municipal solid waste resources in Wuhan.

The outbreak of COVID-19 within Wuhan presented significant challenges to the implementation of the project schedule.

Working under constrained conditions, the INNIO Jenbacher team worked closely with its authorized distributor, Shenfa, to actively adopt video conferences to continue communications with the customer in Wuhan.

The project is one of the key projects in Wuhan’s 11th Five-Year Plan.

INNIO Jenbacher landfill gas engines use the gas, consisting of methane, carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen, created during the decomposition of organic substances in a landfill. Methane has a global warming factor 21 times greater than CO2, the most widely recognised greenhouse gas affecting climate change.

The new Wuhan landfill project supports the initiatives of the Chinese government to increase the production of electricity from renewable sources and help to reach the country’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 to 65% from the 2005 level.

“INNIO’s gas-to-power portfolio is designed to accommodate the use of renewable fuels, such as landfill gas, while offering high levels of electrical efficiency and heat,” said Dong Guo, deputy general manager, Shenfa.