Edison has selected GE to supply its AGP technology for the next phase of modernisation at the company’s Torviscosa 780 MW power plant, located in Torviscosa, Friuli region, Italy.

This comes after the installation of GE’s Advanced Gas Path (AGP) technology at its Candela combined-cycle power plant in 2018.

Edison, part of Electricité de France (EDF Group), will benefit from the hardware upgrade to the existing two GE 9F.03 gas turbines at Torviscosa by increasing the plant’s output by more than 6 per cent and its efficiency by around 1 per cent.

“It is important for us to continue to improve our assets’ performance and availability: plant by plant, we are investing in crucial technologies to improve our fleet’s performance,” said Marco Stangalino, Executive Vice President of Edison – Power Asset Division.

“We have had great success at our Candela plant by using GE’s AGP technology, with a significant increase of output and efficiency and now we are looking forward to the same benefits at our Torviscosa plant. GE is helping us to increase fuel savings, generation capacity, and, more importantly, our competitiveness in an evolving Italian energy segment,” concludes Stangalino.

Michael Rechsteiner, Vice President for Europe GE Gas Power, said: “Innovative energy solutions that pay for themselves and help meet growing energy demands while addressing environmental concerns are in high demand and we are pleased to collaborate with Edison and continue to deploy GE’s technologies at its power plants across Italy.”

The project is expected to be executed by the end of the year.

