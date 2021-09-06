As part of its move away from fossil generation, EDF Energy has sold its only gas-fired power plant in the United Kingdom.

EDF Energy announced the completion of the divestment of the West Burton B combined cycle gas turbine station in Nottinghamshire. The buyer is EIG, a global investor in energy projects with more than $22 billion under management currently.

Have you read?

Britain hits power imports record

ENGIE to power Google’s German operations with renewables 24/7

The West Burton CCGT plant was commissioned in 2013. Its three units generated a combined output of 1,332MW at capacity, enough to power 1.5 million UK homes.

West Burton was EDF’s sole gas-fired power plant in the UK. The French-based energy firm is acquiring renewable assets and also owns or is developing nuclear power projects in the nation, including Hinkley Point C.

Earlier this year, EDF announced it was closing West Burton A, its sole remaining coal-fired power station in the UK, next year. The closure in September 2022 would be two years ahead of a government deadline for retiring coal-fired power completely, according to reports.

Originally published by Rod Walton on power-eng.com