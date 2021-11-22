EDF consortium wins tender for combined cycle plant in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy has announced that a consortium of Électricité de France (EDF), Nebras Power and Sojitz Corporation has won a tender to build a combined cycle gas turbine power plant (CCGT) in the country’s Syrdarya region.

French energy company EDF, Qatar-based infrastructure development company, Nebras and Japanese investment company, Sojitz will form a new corporation to enter a 25-year power purchase agreement with National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan to design, finance, build, operate and maintain the CCGT plant.

The 1,200–1,600MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant will have almost two times higher efficiency compared to the old generation fleet, resulting in more efficient usage of natural gas and decreased CO2 emissions.

Alisher Sultanov, Energy Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, said: “…We have taken another significant step on the way to increased stability of energy supply. It is also a sign that Uzbekistan is a place where international capital can be employed with safety of investment and great growth prospects.”

The new Syrdarya CCGT thermal power plant is part of the country’s overall strategy to modernise outdated energy infrastructure and will decrease the carbon intensity of Uzbekistan’s gas usage.

The Government of Uzbekistan was advised by International Finance Corporation (IFC) on the structure and implementation of a public-private partnership (PPP), as well as on the competitive tender for the project.

Wiebke Schloemer, IFC Director for Europe, Turkey and Central Asia, said: “Uzbekistan requires significant power generation and distribution infrastructure to serve its rising demand for energy. This project demonstrates that private capital can be mobilized on a large scale to contribute to the country’s energy security.

“Developing modern and efficient gas-fired plants will reduce the use of gas compared to existing gas-fired plants, thus significantly contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions.”

The EDF, Nebras and Sojitz consortium won the tender based on its offer of $33.67564 per MWh, the lowest levelized cost of electricity compared with competing bids.