Q&A with Paul Browning, Mitsubishi Power Americas

As power grids in the US have transitioned from coal-fired generation to a combination of renewables and natural gas, some parts of the country are now retiring their last remaining coal plants and people are asking: what comes next?

Paul Browning, president and chief executive of Mitsubishi Power Americas, is leading his team to develop technologies for energy storage and power generation that will enable the next phase of power sector decarbonisation.