Cummins Power Systems has introduced the C2750D5BE. This new model produced at the Daventry plant, UK, complements the QSK60 series, extending its standby power range from 2500kVA to 2750kVA for 50Hz markets.

With the lowest engine displacement in its power class, this model provides the highest power density and lowest footprint for its rated power output; its size results in reduced space required at the installation phase and lower operating costs, providing the most competitive offering in the marketplace.

Sarah Griffiths, director of Cummins Data Center Segment, said: “We have designed the C2750D5BE to be as flexible as possible to meet a wide range of customer requirements. The addition of the model to our portfolio builds on Cummins’ position as a market leader.”

This new model is highly efficient with 100% load step capability; typically within 10 seconds and availability up to and including ambient temperatures of 50˚C before de-rate, providing exceptional power for a 60L engine.

In addition, voltage and performance options are designed to reduce runtime maintenance and improve fault redundancy resulting in the ability to perform whenever, wherever.

The C2750D5BE meets EPA Tier 2 emissions standards, designed to enhance air quality and reduce particulate matter to provide significant environmental benefits. In addition, the system enables comprehensive real-time fault detection and a fully integrated control system which enables the flexibility to respond and adapt to a variety of applications including data centers, commercial facilities, and manufacturing plants, while providing outstanding performance.