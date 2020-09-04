Taiwanese engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, CTCI Corporation, and consortium partner, General Electric International Inc (GE), have secured a record-breaking multi-billion dollar contract for five combined cycle gas-fired power generating units at two power plants in Taiwan.

The EPC project includes three new generating units at Hsinta Power Plant with 3,900MW installed capacity and two new generating units at Taichung Power Plant with 2,600MW installed capacity. Both plants are owned by Taiwan Power Company, the state-owned electric power utility corporation.

CTCI Corporation will provide engineering and construction of civil work and erection for the generating units. GE will deploy ten units of its latest gas turbine technology, the 7HA.03, with its matching steam turbine, generators and HRSG at both sites. The 7HA.03 is said to strike “the optimal balance for power output, efficiency and maintainability.”

The new generating units will commence operations in phases from 2024, gradually replacing coal-fired power generating units, in line with Taiwan government’s non-nuclear and clean energy policy that seeks to increase gas-fired power ratio to 50% by year 2025.

“We are pleased to be part of the government’s effort to bring cleaner energy,” said Michael Yang, chairman of CTCI Corporation.

“..GE is proud to support Taiwan Power Company in their energy transition programme to increase electricity production capacity with more efficient technologies, and bring fast, flexible power to Taiwan,” said Ramesh Singaram, president and CEO of GE Gas Power Asia.