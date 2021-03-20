Siemens Energy announced that it has been selected by Shenzhen Energy Corporation in China to supply two 460MW F-class gas turbine power islands for Phase Two of the Corporation’s Fengda Power Plant Natural Gas Power Generation Expansion Project.

According to Siemens Energy, the order marks another milestone resulting from the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed by the two companies in 2019.

Have you read?

BayWa completes acquisition of Scottish wind farm

74,500 rural homes in Peru to be electrified with solar PV

Based on the agreement, the two sides will jointly build energy laboratories and actively expand cooperation in energy technology research and development, comprehensive solutions for clean energy, smart energy and digitalisation, and green hydrogen energy.



Under terms of the technology supply agreement, Siemens Energy will supply two sets of SGT5-4000F gas turbines, steam turbines, generators and related auxiliary equipment for the project. Located in Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, the project is expected to be put into operation in 2023.

When completed, the estimated annual power generation capacity will exceed 2.7 billion kWh and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions target per unit GDP will be significantly reduced as will nitrogen oxide emissions, states the energy company.

This will mark a significant step in helping meet the rapidly growing power demand in the eastern core area of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) and help ensure the safe and stable operation of the region’s power supply system. In addition, the project will play an important role in peaking operation in the power load centre.



“We are very pleased to be continuing our partnership with Shenzhen Energy to help advance the decarbonisation of energy production in the GBA,” said Karim Amin, executive Vice-President, Siemens Energy, Generation. “At the centre of this is a spirit of cooperation with a focus on innovation, safety and reliability. By working together, we can combine our respective industry expertise to further support China’s path to a low-carbon future.”



Xiong Peijin, chairman of Shenzhen Energy Corporation, said: “We are pleased to be continuing to deepen our practical cooperation with Siemens Energy in the field of clean energy, by joining hands to raise the percentage of clean energy for the Guangdong Province and GBA, we are helping create a safe, efficient and low-carbon energy supply system for the region.”

Sign up for our newsletter