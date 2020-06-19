Burkina Faso’s national energy supplier, SONABEL, has worked with MAN Energy Solutions to increase generation capacity by 55MW with the expansion of one of its power plants.

Located in Kossodo – a suburb of the capital city, Ouagadougou – the extension will use three MAN 18V51/60TS engines to increase generation capacity by almost 20%.

“At present, only 30% of Burkina Faso’s population has access to electrical energy. The government now wants to change this and is planning to significantly increase generation capacity in the next years. We are proud of our contribution to this through our new engines in Kossodo,” said Waldemar Wiesner, Head of Region MEA (Middle-East Africa), Power Plant Sales at MAN Energy Solutions.

Related:

Read more African related news here

Desert to Power Initiative gains momentum in Burkina Faso

Cameroon launches expression of interest for gas thermal power plant

He further commented: “… the high service quality that we have demonstrated over the years in maintaining various engines already in operation was decisive for winning this order. In addition, SONABEL has chosen an innovative engine setup for the power plant in Kossodo, making it, by far the most efficient power plant in the country and clearly meeting the emission guidelines of the World Bank”.

The three engines incorporate two-stage turbocharging. Gensets of this design have both a low- and a high-pressure compressor, which operate in series to deliver an increase in power density and efficiency. This simultaneously guarantees maximum fuel efficiency and a more compact system design.

The plant in Kossodo is owned by SONABEL, and local work was done by Tecmon BF.

Sign up for our newsletter