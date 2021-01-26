Italian steel manufacturer, Gruppo Arvedi, has awarded a contract to Ansaldo Energia for the supply and refurbishment of a new combined-cycle plant in Servola, Italy.

The plant will be supplied with an AE64.3A gas turbine, equipped with the latest generation technologies already validated, to increase efficiency and operational flexibility and lower emissions. The contract also includes the Ansaldo Energia Plant Optimizer management system.

The plant, in combined-cycle configuration with a power of 120MW, will be operational by the end of 2021.

With this investment, the Arvedi Group enters the Italian Capacity Market for electricity supply. The Capacity Market aims to ensure the adequacy and safety of the national electricity system in the presence of a strong renewable component – non-dispatchable by its nature – by encouraging investments in efficient, low-polluting and flexible plants.

The solution proposed by Ansaldo Energia and chosen by the customer is able to ensure full compliance with the most stringent regulations on environmental impact.

