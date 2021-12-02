Ansaldo Energia starts work on new 800MW combined-cycle plant in Italy

Ansaldo Energia has commenced a project to improve the efficiency of the EP Produzione thermoelectric plant in Tavazzano and Montanaso, Lodi province, Italy.

Civil works have started and will see Ansaldo Energia construct a new latest generation combined cycle power plant with approximately 800MW capacity.

Ansaldo Energia will construct and maintain the production unit, from the foundations to the start-up. The combined cycle will consist of a GT36 H-Class gas turbine, two generators and a steam turbine.

“We are very proud that EP Produzione has chosen Ansaldo Energia for the upgrade and the efficiency of its Tavazzano and Montanaso plant,” said Giuseppe Marino, CEO of Ansaldo Energia.

“We are making available our best skills and most innovative technology to guarantee EP Produzione the success of this project and, at the same time, support Italy on its path towards the energy transition”.

The technology of the GT36 will ensure greater flexibility and faster commissioning, according to Ansaldo Energia, essential if the share of renewable sources is not sufficient.

“It is a great satisfaction to be able to start working on this project we are quite keen on” says Claudio Nucci, Chief Operating Officer of Ansaldo Energia. “We took the first steps of this collaboration in the difficult time of the pandemic, but we managed to reach this work start date on time, ready to support EP Produzione and work in full compliance with the agreed deadlines”.

The start of the commercial operation is scheduled for 1 November 2023.

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A. is an official sponsor of Enlit Europe in Milan. Feel free to visit them on the exhibition floor to learn more about their technology.