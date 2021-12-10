Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has partnered with technology firm GE Gas Power to decarbonise its gas turbine fleet and operations in the United Arab Emirates.

GE Gas Power will help ADNOC to develop a decarbonisation roadmap which will include replacing gas with hydrogen and hydrogen-blended fuels to reduce emissions in power generation.

The two will evaluate the use of ammonia to power ADNOC’s gas turbines and the introduction of carbon capture solutions at generation facilities.

ADNOC and GE Gas Power will also co-conduct research and development of innovative solutions that can help reduce emissions from gas-based power generation.

The deal is part of efforts by ADNOC to speed up its decarbonisation of business operations and to contribute towards the achievement of the UAE’s 2050 net-zero target.

Ahmed Omar Abdulla, Senior Vice President, Refining & Petrochemical Asset Management, ADNOC, said: “This agreement is in line with our energy transition strategy and underscores our commitment to sound environmental stewardship while meeting the needs of the world’s growing energy demands. Working together with GE to develop sustainable solutions for power generation also furthers our ambitions to progress hydrogen as a future fuel and will leverage our industry-leading capabilities in carbon capture and storage.”

Joseph Anis, President and CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa, added: “Energy-intensive industries such as oil and gas, smelters, petrochemicals, aviation, and others, will play an important role in the UAE’s energy transition.

“Hydrogen and hydrogen-blended fuels, ammonia, and carbon capture solutions, offer pathways to near-zero carbon emissions from gas power generation, without compromising on the reliability of electricity supplies – this is critical for industrial growth. We are honored to work with ADNOC to explore solutions to decarbonise their gas turbines and thank them for their trust in us.”

The announcement is a continuation of ADNOC and GE’s cooperation to enhance the performance and sustainability of ADNOC’s operations. ADNOC and GE recently enhanced the efficiency and performance of ADNOC Refining’s General Utilities Plant (GUP) in Ruwais, with upgrades to installed GE gas turbines increasing power output while utilising the same amount of fuel.

The GUP provides electricity and water to the entire Ruwais Industrial Complex. ADNOC is also enhancing the performance and sustainability of the GUP with the development of a waste heat recovery facility. Upon completion of this facility in 2023, the innovation will increase the thermal efficiency of the site by nearly 30%.