ABB helps Enel and Ansaldo execute landmark gas turbine upgrade

Europe’s biggest utility is to extend the lifecycle of a gas turbine unit at a combined-cycle power plant in Italy by utilizing cutting-edge control automation.

And the upgrade will also achieve a landmark by making the unit’s complete control system the first to meet new cybersecurity regulations set by the Italian government.

Italian energy major Enel and power engineering company Ansaldo Energia are modernizing the gas turbine control systems at the La Casella plant in Castel San Giovanni, Piacenza, as part of Enel’s wider decarbonization programme.

Enel has selected ABB to deliver a tailored automation system for unit 4 of the 1407 MW plant, replacing a Siemens control system. The same solution will be implemented on Unit 3 of the plant next year.

The ABB Ability Symphony Plus distributed control system integrates applications such as performance monitoring, predictive diagnostics, combustion monitoring and alarm management.

The solution has been developed and tested in Genova, Italy, at one of ABB’s three global excellence centres for rotating machines.

ABB said the control solution eliminates PC-based obsolescence, minimizes maintenance and improves cybersecurity levels by virtualizing the whole system.

