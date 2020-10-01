As we settle into the new normal and come to terms with the fact that aspects of life might not return to the way they were, it is becoming clear that some sectors have used this as an opportunity to leapfrog, in terms of strategic focus, digitalisation and green recovery.

As green deals abound the world over, I wanted to take the opportunity to highlight that Africa (the continent of my birth) is no exception. In spite of the tragedy that accompanies a global pandemic and in spite of the economic and geopolitical challenges faced by many countries, Africa is home to people with fighting, entrepreneurial spirit coupled with a fierce desire to make a positive impact on their communities and drive change.

Why am I sharing this you ask? Because now is Africa’s time to shine, and the world knows it. The international community sees the opportunities here and is getting involved, tapping into the innovative thinking that is the hallmark of our progress.

Almost weekly, we post about sector growth through infrastructure enhancements, renewables projects and innovation. This week South Africa’s nuclear power station received new steam generators, and GE rehabilitated 9E.03 gas turbines at three Niger Delta Power Holding Company plants, restoring 360MW of electricity to the national grid.

PowerGEN Africa, African Utility Week, African Energy Forum and Oil & Gas Council are joining forces to bring you a 6-week, truly unique hybrid (digital and live) event, the Digital Energy Festival. It’s the meeting place for Africa’s power sector, from top tier business execs to next-gen start-ups, from ministers to utility engineers. For the first time ever, the world is aligned to a green, clean and digital future and Africa’s power professionals are on board. The programme will be facilitating discussions, encouraging partnerships and inspiring the kind of transformative thinking we need to reset our future.

Staff writer Power Engineering International