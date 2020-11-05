The phrase ‘energy transition’ means different things to different people in different parts of the world.

It’s fair to say that if you take ‘transition’ to mean decarbonising, then Europe is at the vanguard of that particular path.

In the latest issue of PEi, we examine technologies that are transforming the so-called ‘conventional’ power sector into hotbeds of innovation.

In an exclusive article, we get access to a ground-breaking test project which is running gas turbines on hydrogen. If successful, the potential of an industrial roll-out of this technology would be truly game-changing.

Meanwhile, while support for large-scale new nuclear projects stumbles and falls, there is a swell of interest in innovative atomic energy projects. We get an insight into these innovations on the back of significant UK government investment – in the field of advanced modular reactors.

We also offer two fresh perspectives on the wind industry. The first examines the issue of mechanical fires in turbines. It’s a problem that, thankfully, very rarely results in injury or death, yet the reputational damage to a company can be catastrophic.

And offering a buoyant future for renewables is floating offshore wind, a technology that is taking turbines into, quite literally, previously charted waters.

Meanwhile, our cover story tackles a problem that many find convenient to overlook – the continued reliance on coal for several European countries.

It is vital that any shift from ‘black to green’ does not destroy the livelihoods of those communities that for decades have been reliant on a coal industry for jobs. Vital too is to provide those working in coal plants with reskilling in new areas of the power sector.

That issue of reskilling in the context of a ‘just transition’ is also taken up by Roberto Zangrandi of EDSO in an exclusive interview that forms part of the Enlit Europe supplement which accompanies this issue of PEI.

As well as highlighting the upcoming and on-demand content available on the Enlit Europe platform, the supplement also delivers incisive thought-leadership from key organisations in the European energy sector, including Eurogas, COGEN Europe and Eurelectric.

I hope you enjoy reading this issue of PEi as much as we did working on it.

Until next time,

Kelvin

