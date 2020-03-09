Date: 27-29 May 2020

Location: China Import and Export Fair Complex

Website

As the largest event of its kind in South China and the second largest in the country, Wire & Cable Guangzhou provides extensive coverage to the wire, cable and fibre-optic cable supply chains across a variety of industry segments.

At its 2019 edition the fair attracted 220 exhibitors, showcasing the latest cabling, machinery, raw materials and accessories across two halls totalling 18,000 sqm of exhibition space.

The 2020 fair is expected to attract some 30,000 professional buyers spanning a number of industries, ranging from manufacturers and product suppliers to distributors as well as end users from sectors such as power engineering, construction, telecommunication, information transmission, petrochemicals, security and lighting.

Social Media Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/wire-cable-guangzhou-9623067a/

Weibo: http://www.weibo.com/wireguangzhou