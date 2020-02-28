Date: 31st March – 2nd April 2020

Venue/location: Park Inn Berlin Alexanderplatz, Alexanderpl. 7, 10178, Berlin, Germany

Website

Advancing prevention, detection and response strategies to ensure the reliability and resilience of the smart grid against a rapidly changing threat landscape.

Drawing together utility CISOs and cybersecurity leads, this 3-day case study driven programme provides an intensive review of the latest prevention, detection and response strategies and solutions to guard against an ever-changing threat landscape.

As CISOs prepare their organisations, teams and solution providers to combat this ever-growing threat landscape, it is becoming clear that hacker capability is advancing at a much faster pace than utility cybersecurity teams are able to keep pace with. This intensive 3-day programme will arm CISOs and their teams with the information and inspiration they need to drive their prevention, detection and response strategies to a whole new level of cunning efficiency and ultra-effectiveness.

Alongside the case study led programme there will also be technology-innovation panels, a series of end-user driven roundtable discussions, a live demo lab of the latest vendor tools, an exhibition area displaying state of the art cybersecurity solutions and an evening networking reception open to all participants.

For more information and to register:

Call: +44 (0)20 3691 1700

Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com

Visit: https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/GAM20PEISEIL