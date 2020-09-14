Date: 20th October – 26th November 2020

Africa Energy Forum, Digital African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa and the Oil & Gas Council are joining forces and forming the ‘Digital Energy Festival’ bringing you Africa’s largest, all-encompassing digital energy platform.

The Digital Energy Festival will take place online from 20th October – 26th November 2020. Experts will deliver critical business updates and information for Africa’s energy professionals, helping you stay at the forefront of innovation as Africa looks ahead to the 5th Industrial Revolution.

Access a world of content and AI-powered networking through intimate board rooms, fireside chats, digital dialogues, coffee mornings, online awards, country spotlights, masterclasses, digital-education, certified learning, online sales and lead generation via the digital marketplace.

Six weeks – four events – one platform.