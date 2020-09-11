Date: 24 – 26 November 2020
Location: Virtually
The (digital) show will go on!
The Digital African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, will be taking place from 24-26 November 2020 on an inspiring online platform with world-class speakers, live discussions, digital networking and product showcases.
This falls under the ‘Digital Energy Festival’ which unites African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, Africa Energy Forum and the Oil & Gas Council, under one banner, bringing you Africa’s largest, all-encompassing digital energy platform.
Digital Event highlights include:
- Access focused and highly topical conference content
- Learn from the industry’s leading experts
- Personalise your learning opportunities by streaming the sessions most relevant to you and your business
- Connect with your peers through our AI-powered digital networking