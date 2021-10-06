About RE-Source 2021

Date: 14 – 15 October

Location: Okura Hotel, Amsterdam

The RE-Source Event is the annual gathering of corporate buyers and clean energy suppliers, where existing challenges are tackled and future solutions are born. Join us to learn, share experiences and do business with companies in Europe.

The 2021 event will take place in the Okura Hotel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on 14-15 October.

Exclusive activities will also be available to corporate buyers on 13 October.

Whether you’re an experienced buyer or seller or new to the market, this is the event for you. Be part of our growing community, get inspired, and succeed in powering your business with clean electricity.

Agenda and Speakers

We have organised a full agenda of relevant, in-depth sessions for RE-Source 2021 with speakers from the worlds of corporate purchasing, policy, finance, renewables and beyond. The in-person sessions will enable informative exchanges on the issues important to you, including:

• Virtual PPAs

• Fit for 55

• Additionality

• Guarantees of Origin

• National markets

• Renewable hydrogen

• And much more!

You will find the event agenda and list of speakers here.

B2B Matchmaking Meetings

The B2B Matchmaking meetings at RE-Source provide a unique opportunity for renewable energy buyers and clean energy suppliers to connect and find potential new collaboration partners to meet their energy needs.

Whether you’re an experienced buyer or supplier or new to the market, participating in these meetings will help you develop stronger and longer-lasting business connections.

Registration is now open!

We expect that registrations will fill up fast, so don’t miss the opportunity.