Date: March 30 – April 1 2021

Location: Orlando , FL

Website

POWERGEN International exhibition and summit serves as a business and networking hub for electricity generators, utilities and solution-providers engaged in any or all of the multiple cross-sections of power generation.

The exhibit hall provides an interactive experience that can be personalised to connect attendees with the latest technology and innovations in the conventional and renewable electricity generation markets from around the world. The summit and knowledge hubs deliver transformative content including disruption caused by the emergence of renewable and decentralised power, niche technologies and the latest in policy and economic trends.

Our goal isn’t to say we’re the biggest and best event in power generation today. It’s to be it – for our customers – for years to come.