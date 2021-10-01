About Itron Inspire 2021

Date: 4 – 6 October 2021

Location: Virtually

Join Itron Inspire for the industry insights you’ve come to expect from Itron’s premier, customer-focused event -offered this year virtually.

Imagine a future filled with reliable, resilient energy resources. Safe, clean water delivery. Connected communities that help bring people together, deliver economic opportunity and encourage sustainability.

Now imagine that future is closer than you think.

Itron Inspire explores the possibilities for a better connected, sustainable and resourceful future. By gathering leaders from across energy, water, IIoT and smart communities, Itron Inspire explores technology and services to drive business transformation, reimagine customer engagement and ignite innovation.

New Name, Same Great Experience

To keep pace with the evolving nature of the industry, Itron Utility Week has been renamed to Itron Inspire. As they move forward, they want to make sure that their conference is focused on exploring the possibilities across the industry for a better connected, sustainable and resourceful future.

Itron Inspire will still offer the same great experience you’ve come to expect – insightful keynotes, thought leadership panels, breakout sessions, networking, training and so much more – to share perspective and best practices.