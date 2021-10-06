About Future of the Grid 2021

Date: 28 – 29 October 2021

Location:

28 OCT 2021 | SANDS EXPO & CONVENTION CENTRE, SINGAPORE

29 OCT 2021 | VIRTUAL

Future of the grid is Singapore’s only grid-focused event that examines impending challenges faced by our grid systems. As a part of SIEW 2021, the Future of the grid will take place on 28-29 October 2021 by gathering senior experts to discuss key themes such as government policies, corporate strategies, and next-generation technologies to drive a more sustainable energy future.

WHY FUTURE OF THE GRID?