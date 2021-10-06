About Future of the Grid 2021

Date: 28 – 29 October 2021
Location:
28 OCT 2021 | SANDS EXPO & CONVENTION CENTRE, SINGAPORE
29 OCT 2021 | VIRTUAL
Future of the grid is Singapore’s only grid-focused event that examines impending challenges faced by our grid systems. As a part of SIEW 2021, the Future of the grid will take place on 28-29 October 2021 by gathering senior experts to discuss key themes such as government policies, corporate strategies, and next-generation technologies to drive a more sustainable energy future.
WHY FUTURE OF THE GRID?
- Asia expected to add 218GW of RE in 2021, nearly 10% more than 2020
- Singapore’s annual system demand and system peak demand to grow by 2.5-3.1% CAGR until 2031
- Singapore’s LTA targets 60,000 EV charging points by 2030, up from 1600
- Singapore to deploy 2 GWp of solar by 2030
- Across Asia, EVs forecasted to consume 1 TWh per day by 2035