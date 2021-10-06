About ETCSEE 2021

Date: 20 – 21 October 2021

Location: Prague, Czech Republic

CSEE’s leading meeting point for energy traders

ETCSEE is THE 2-day conference-led event for the energy trading community.

The last ETCSEE conference explored all major developments in the power and gas traded markets, market supervision and renewable energy – featuring over 50 high-level speakers and over 400 attendees.

ETCSEE is also one of the most recognised networking events for the industry attracting high-level trading representatives, trading firms and key decision-makers sourcing the latest services & solutions to support their business strategy. The yearly Traders networking evening is a must-attend as it is not only a fabulous night of fun with colleagues from the energy trading community, but also a great opportunity to nurture business relationships and partnerships!