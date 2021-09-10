Date: 20 October 2021

Virtual

Enlit Australia Connect is a single day free-to-attend digital event bringing together Australia’s leading energy and retail professionals.

  • Network with your peers and industry leaders in our networking roundtables and lounges
  • Learn from top industry experts through a variety of keynote, panel and technical sessions; available both live and on-demand
  • Connect one-on-one through bespoke meeting opportunities 

Key themes include: 

  • The New Customer Paradigm
  • Building Customer Trust
  • New Technology Innovations
  • Large Scale Retail Solutions
  • Customers and the Energy Transition
  • Customer Engagement on a Single Platform

Top speakers include:

  • Jennifer Tarr, GM, Stanwell Energy
  • Joao Segorbe, Executive General Manager Strategy Corporate Development, AGL
  • Sarah McNamara, Chief Executive, Australian Energy Council
  • Tracy Devuegle-Frink, Head of Function and Change, Western Power
  • Luke Stow, CEO, Lamps Media
  • Trevor Townsend, CEO, Startupbootcamp
  • Phillip Kovener, Program Manager Trend and Innovation Scouting, Germany Trade and Invest
  • David Prins, Principal, Etrog Consulting

To see the full program and register free go here

