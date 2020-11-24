Date: 11-13 May 2021

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Website

Enlit Africa will bring together a community in a blended live and digital event for 3 days in Cape Town, that seeks to meet and inspire each other and develop actions into a working plan for the coming year.

Apart from our live, regional meet ups, we will also bring you cutting edge content through webinars, exclusive one on one interviews with the who’s who of the energy sector, compelling content from our host publication ESI Africa, product launches, technology showcases and much, much more.

Enlit Africa Connect will be our digital meeting place enabling you to connect with your industry peers in real time or talk to a supplier to discuss your energy future. We believe this platform assists in removing the restrictions and costs of travel, allowing you to be in attendance from any part of the world.

Register Your Interest