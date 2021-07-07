Dates: 13 – 17 June 2022

Location: BEXCO – Busan Exhibition Convention Centre, Busan, South Korea

CIMAC is the most important platform for the dialogue amongst the engine industry, technical experts and engine users.

CIMAC is the global platform for dialogue amongst the various stakeholders in the large engine industry. Every three years CIMAC holds an international Congress and this time, the 30th CIMAC World Congress will take place from June 13-17, 2022, in Busan, South Korea. This is a unique opportunity for stakeholders to keep up to date with what is happening in our large engine industry and to discuss technological challenges and solutions with other specialists and fellow colleagues.

Congress Program

The Congress Program includes the following:

Technical Program : June 13 – 16, 2022

: June 13 – 16, 2022 Technical Tours: June 17, 2022

Social Program: Opening Ceremony, Welcome Reception, Gala Dinner & Evening Programs (to be announced).

Optional Tours can be booked on Optional Tours.

Preliminary Program: Expected December 2021

Final Program: Expected May 2022 (digital version), June 2022 (printed version available only onsite)

Technical Program

The CIMAC Congress Technical Program is the core of the event, one of the most important international conference programs in the field of large combustion engines, where the entire engine industry comes together to review and discuss technical, environmental and regulatory trends, developments, opportunities and challenges. A traditional value of the CIMAC Congress has always been the high technical level of the sessions, and the five-day program will offer state-of-the-art information on engine technology and engine applications by specialists from all over the world.

The Call for Papers and proposals for the technical program will go out about a year in advance of the Congress event. This will provide an outline of the sessions planned for the conference program, and will include what are the expectations from an abstract proposal. Call for Papers is available here.

