Date: 4 – 5 June, 2020

Venue: Shanghai, China

The 7th Gas Turbine Focus 2020 will be cut into the roles of gas turbine users and gas turbine OEMs, and explore in-depth the pain points of the gas turbine industry, from the operating benefits of gas turbine users, gas turbine R & D, design, manufacturing, and operation and maintenance.

Comprehensively analyze the market prospects and cooperation opportunities of Asian gas turbines.

In terms of format, a key highlight this year will be the panel discussion and ‘1v1’ Talking, where delegates will get the chance to discuss trending issues in the gas turbine industry in an open and frank communication with industry peers. Moreover, Combined with pre-conference training, closed-door CEO Talk, speed networking and awards ceremony, there will be plenty of opportunities to exchange views and gather new insights.

Join me and the more than 500 industry professionals including business leaders, project professionals and engineering experts from gas power plant operators, OEMs, R&D, and design institutes, government&association as well as components and solutions providers for two days of stimulating debate and outstanding networking opportunities.

Registration: https://jinshuju.net/f/dDJM7i