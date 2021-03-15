The face-to-face DISTRIBUTECH International and POWERGEN International events are planned for January 2022. In the meantime, online events offer educational sessions and one-on-one meetings.

After months of postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarion Energy’s US office is finally making plans to once again hold its two largest face-to-face events. DISTRIBUTECH International and POWERGEN International will be held in Dallas, Texas, USA, on January 26-28, 2022.

For the first time the two events will be co-located. They will, however, remain as two separate events, with each offering its own educational programme and exhibition hall. Attendees will be allowed to access both exhibition halls and educational offering at no extra charge. They also will have opportunities to network with attendees from both events, as well as attend a shared keynote session. They, therefore, will get access to two events for the price of one.

The DISTRIBUTECH International and POWERGEN International content teams are currently curating content and inviting speakers for the two events. They will issue a call for speakers for both events beginning on March 1, 2021. Information about submitting a speaker proposal can be found at www.distributech.com and www.powergen.com. The deadline for abstract submissions is May 17.

For more than 30 years, both of these events have been held annually until now. To stay engaged with the audiences and offer them education until the events can be held safely, DISTRIBUTECH and POWERGEN introduced new online “events” called the DISTRIBUTECH+ and POWERGEN+ Series, which began running monthly in September, 2020 until the end of the year.

The two online series continue until 2021 and beyond, but the frequency has changed to every other month. Each series runs for two consecutive days and includes not only timely content and educational sessions, but also peer-to-peer networking.

DISTRIBUTECH+ and POWERGEN+ are offered free to anyone who registers. Each of the two series have more than 35 sessions available on demand, with more than 40 additional sessions planned for each event through the remainder of the year. You can learn more about these online events and register to view the sessions at www.distributechplus.com and www.powergenplus.com.

Education is a big reason why people attend live events but spending time in the exhibition hall to learn about the latest technologies, meet with exhibiting companies and find solutions to their specific challenges, is also at the top of the list.

While it is a bit harder to connect online those looking for solutions with those providing solutions, Clarion has gone to great lengths to do just that. Late last year, the company announced it had acquired a firm called Quartz, an expert in connecting buyers and sellers.

Through a partnership with the Quartz team, DISTRIBUTECH and POWERGEN are launching invitation only, online events limited to senior level professionals in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution industries. These new events, called DISTRIBUTECH CONNECT and POWERGEN CONNECT, provide opportunities for one-to-one meetings with industry solution providers – the companies and people normally seen on the exhibition floor at the face-to-face events.

The meetings are planned by an inhouse team of experts who use the best technology to make sure that those seeking solutions are paired with the right solution providers. In addition to the one-on-one meetings, DISTRIBUTECH CONNECT and POWERGEN CONNECT also will offer content in the form of panel sessions, case study presentations, individual thought leadership presentations and one-on-one interviews.

DISTRIBUTECH CONNECT and POWERGEN CONNECT will debut on May 3-7 and June 7-11, respectively. Learn more about these events at www.distributech.com/connect and www.powergen.com/connect.