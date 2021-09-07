Want to explore new technologies, hear from industry thought leaders, run into industry colleagues or have actual face-to-face conversations?

Register now and join us in Milan for the first Enlit Europe live event from 30 November to 2 December 2021.

By attending the event, you will have access to projects that are leading the way, innovation in technology and talent, and solutions from generation to end-use that are shaped by meaningful partnerships and driving the energy transition.

During the event, speakers will outline the energy transition challenges and opportunities it presents, and new business cases and solutions that are shaping the way energy is traded and consumed in Europe and beyond.

We can’t wait to see you in Milan Enlit Europe will bring the energy community together during the live event in Milan (30 November – 2 December 2021).

