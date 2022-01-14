POWERGEN International postponed until May 2022

POWERGEN International and DISTRIBUTECH International, which were scheduled to take place on January 26-28, 2022 have been rescheduled and will now take place May 23-25, 2022 at their same location, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

We are extremely grateful that our partners in Dallas approached us with the dates available in May that could accommodate our events and allow us to deliver against our promise of providing value to all customers.

As you can imagine this decision did not come easily and we have put thoughtful consideration into our next steps. With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, we have had open and honest discussions with our exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, and attendees over the past few days.

At this time many companies still have travel bans in place that are impacting their decision to travel to events. We respect those health and safety decisions being made and are confident that delaying the event until May will deliver an environment where people feel safe to reconnect face-to-face and business can be done.

Updated Event Schedule:

Monday, May 23: Conference Sessions, Exhibit Hall Open, Opening Reception.

Conference Sessions, Exhibit Hall Open, Opening Reception. Tuesday, May 24: Conference Sessions, Exhibit Hall Open, Leadership Summit, Power Play Networking Reception.

Conference Sessions, Exhibit Hall Open, Leadership Summit, Power Play Networking Reception. Wednesday, May 25: Conference Sessions, Exhibit Hall Open, Leadership Summit.

With these events being just around the corner, we recognize the impact and wanted to notify you as soon as possible so you could take care of planning on your end. For those registered and/or exhibiting at the event we have sent separate communications outlining additional information. We will continue to communicate with you directly and update any changes to the event program on our websites.

We hope that the new dates will work well with your schedule and you’ll be able to join us in May!



Thank you again for your patience and understanding. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at info@distributech.com.

Best,

The DISTRIBUTECH International Team