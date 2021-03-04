Yes, it’s been a long, cold lonely winter… and spring, summer and fall before that. Live events are coming back soon, and POWERGEN International is planned to happen Jan. 26-28, 2022, in Dallas.

Our POWERGEN call for speakers is now open for your submissions to present when we meet in person early next year. We’re looking for content focused around conventional, renewables and everything that connects the two.

The deadline to submit is May 17.

Our tracks include Decarbonization, Digitalization, Optimizing Plant Performance, Future of Electricity, Hydrogen, and Energy Storage Breakthroughs. POWERGEN 2022 also will offer content on the exhibition floor with Knowledge Hubs centered around the New Energy Mix and Trends in Conventional Power.

Speaking at POWERGEN is a great way to highlight case studies and exceptional projects to an audience of power generation industry peers. The event also is full of networking and reunion possibilities.

Click here to get started on submitting a session idea. POWERGEN is open to projects and subjects around gas-fired turbines and technologies, operations and maintenance, equipment service and resiliency, nuclear, the future of coal-fired generation, emissions technologies, utility-scale wind, solar and hydro as well as battery and other forms of storage capacity and integration.

Sessions which can also include a utility or independent power producer as a partner speaking will be given higher consideration. So please include that possibility in the abstract.

POWERGEN welcomes all who are involved in any phase of the power generation sector, from engineers, power plant operators, project managers, distributors, construction, service and dealers.

Who isn’t looking forward to being among people again? We at Clarion Events obviously are, and hope to see you in Dallas in 10 months.

–Rod Walton, Power Engineering and POWERGEN International content director. Walton can be reached at 918-831-9177 and rod.walton@clarionevents.com.