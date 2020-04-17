The organisers of African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa have announced that a free, virtual conference will take place in May.

“Although the event was recently postponed to November,” says event director Evan Schiff, “we recognise that the need for information, expert opinion and connection with your peers and customers is required now. We have therefore created a Virtual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, that will bring our partners in the power, energy and water sectors timeous content to answer their most pressing concerns now.”

The live online event will take place from 11-15 May and the programme will include the following topics:

Exploring private sector participation in African power and water sector

Maintenance: key to keeping the lights on

Best practices for utilities’ financial health worldwide: How to better plan for the unexpected

Investment opportunities for South African SMMEs working in the green economy

Solutions for City and Municipal revenue management

Adopting new behaviours to influence emissions across Africa

The energy transition for Africa in a post COVID-19 world

Energy access matters

Impact of COVID-19 on Africa’s water sector

Key considerations in smart grid and metering communication

Committed to power and water sectors

“While at this stage the Covid-19 epidemic’s lasting economic impact is still unknown,” says the African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa event director, “African economies are expected to be hit the hardest and there can be no doubt that the effects on all aspects of the economy will be keenly felt. The public sector utilities delivering crucial electricity and water services as well as the companies servicing these sectors, ranging from multinationals to SMMEs, will not be spared either. 2020 is our event’s 20th anniversary and we remain committed to the African power and water sectors and we are excited to explore new digital formats to support connections across the continent.”

“The Virtual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa is a completely free initiative,” Evan Schiff explains, “open and available to any interested parts of the sector. It is our way to offer both our long time partners and friends, as well as new acquaintances the opportunity to learn, connect and engage. As always, the event will feature world-class speakers, an insightful programme and business matchmaking opportunities, albeit online.”

To view the speaker line-up and to register for the Virtual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, click here.

Leading event

The 20th annual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa conference is the leading conference and trade exhibition for African power, energy and water professionals. The event brings together over 10 000 decision makers from over 90 countries, including 35 African countries, to source the latest solutions and meet over 350 suppliers. Along with multiple side events and numerous networking functions, the event also boasts a CPD-accredited strategic conference and technical presentations with over 300 expert speakers.

African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa recently won the AAXO ROAR Award for Best Trade Exhibition in the 12000+ sqm category for the third time.

Dates and location for African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa:

Virtual conference: 11-15 May 2020

Conference and expo: 24-26 November 2020

Location: CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa

