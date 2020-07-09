After gathering extensive insight from the global hydroelectric power community, HYDROVISION International, in partnership with its media brand Hydro Review, is launching a new platform to provide timely and informative programming year-round: the HYDRO+ Series.

Our world has changed more than we could have imagined over the past few months, and one result is that now the need for a community connection in the hydroelectric power industry is greater than ever before. The HYDRO+ Series will bring together the hydro community for perspective and discussion on issues affecting hydro resources, meeting challenges and ensuring the future sustainability of hydro.

As HYDROVISION International was originally scheduled to take place July 14 through 16, we want to honor these original dates by debuting the HYDRO+ Series on those dates. This first information exchange will feature two one-hour episodes each day. These six episodes will be free to watch and will cover:

Hydro Discovery Day: Focus on Generators

Waterpower Hydro Basics

Operations and Maintenance: Major Overhauls

New Development: Your Guide to Small Hydro Development

Water and Environment: Midwest Environmental Issues

Civil Works and Dam Safety: Government Regulation Post-Incident

