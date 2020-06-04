Enlit Asia has announced new dates for the upcoming event, now expected to run from 23-25 March 2021. The announcement follows daily monitoring of the potential health risks associated with the global Covid-19 pandemic, and strict government regulations prohibiting both travel, and the congregation of large gatherings.

The event, which was due to take place from 22-24 September 2020, will now run from 23-25 March 2021 at the ICE Jakarta venue, which remains unchanged, according to a release by organisers Clarion Events Asia.

The decision to postpone the event follows consultation with key partners, as well as other stakeholders including power producers, EPCs and regulators.

“This has been a difficult decision but the health and safety of our exhibitors, speakers, attendees, employees and the wider public is of paramount importance to us,” said Nick Rastall, Portfolio Director for Clarion Energy Asia.

A statement from the organisers reads: “The re-scheduled dates gives us the assurance and confidence to ensure successful and safe delivery of the event – one that will maximise ROI for our exhibitors and continue to ensure excellent content and experiences for our visitors.”

“We will have the same support from our key Indonesian partners, MKI, the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and PLN.”

The other scheduled APAC Energy events will run as planned with POWERGEN India, Indian Utility Week & DISTRIBUTECH India in New Delhi on January 27-29, 2021, and Enlit Australia in Melbourne on March 10-11, 2021.

The statement notes: “The Coronavirus pandemic is impacting everyone from our families to our businesses. As the situation continues to affect our world, we wanted to reach out to you personally. A seismic event like this reminds us that we must all work together to overcome the complex challenges now before us. Our team is here for you, ready to support you in any way we can during this period and ensuring we keep you updated and informed.”

To reiterate, Enlit Asia will now take place on 23-25 March 2021, all other details remain the same. We strongly believe that in times of uncertainty it is best to look forward and keep moving as a community. Thank you for your continued support. Please stay safe and let’s get through this together.”

The event recently ran a webinar in partnership with sister event Enlit Australia exploring the huge potential of hydrogen in sustaining thermal generation and reducing carbon emissions with industry experts from EGAT, Wartsila, Pinsent Masons, as part of its Enlit Digital Series.

