Andrew Herscowitz, the former Coordinator of Power Africa, USAID’s programme to increase access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa, has won the coveted African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards Lifetime Achievement Award.

He is currently the Chief Development Officer at the US International Development Finance Corporation.

The seventh edition of the coveted African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards took place during a live broadcast on Tuesday. The awards honour the most remarkable and inspiring energy projects and power pioneers on the continent.

During this year’s digital, yet still stylish, celebration, Andrew Herscowitz received several heart-warming testimonials from leading names in government and business on the continent, praising his accomplishments and particularly his passion for the African power sector.



Nigeria made a clean sweep in all the other categories, walking away with top honours for ground-breaking contributions to the industry.

Watch the auspicious Awards ceremony

THE 2020 AWARDS CATEGORIES AND WINNERS ARE:



Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Andrew Herscowitz, Chief Development Officer at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and Former Coordinator, Power Africa, USAID – Read more about him here



– “I’ve known Andy for the last six years and have worked very closely with him on various initiatives in Africa. Andy is one of the smartest and one of the hardest working people that I have ever met. Andy is always willing to listen to new tools, to new methods, to innovation and he worked very hard at that in the energy access agenda in Africa. Well done Andy and good luck on your next move. All the best.”

– Amadou Hott, Minister for Economy, Planning and Cooperation of Senegal.

– “First of all, I had to ask your colleagues, are you old enough to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award? But then when I think back about your history in Power Africa, and I think it’s been over ten years now that we have worked together. Andy, you made Power Africa cool. Before that, we did our one project a year if we were lucky and Power Africa has changed the market. We’ve done so many projects together. We’ve done Azura and Tibo Wind in Senegal and Kipeto in Kenya and South African renewables and there are more. It was your creativity in using the USAID toolbox that makes you deserve this Lifetime Achievement Award. I raise a glass and I hope to have one with you in person soon. Take care, Andy, congratulations.”

– Lisa Pinsley, Head of Africa, Actis Energy



– “I met Andy about five years ago at the Vice-President of Nigeria’s office where he came to discuss the Power Africa programme and how impactful he saw the programme to Nigeria and the African power sector. We were all very sceptical because we thought: yet another donor programme. But to Andy’s testament, it is one of the most significant programmes on the continent to help actual power sector reform and it still remains today. I’m really, really excited that you’re getting this lifetime achievement award even though you’re still doing a lot for the sector as we know. I’m very fortunate for you to be a friend and a mentor and look forward to the next few years working with you on how to actually provide sustainable energy for all.”

– Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and UN Special Representative to the Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All.

The winners in the other four categories in this year’s African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards were:

Power Industry Leader of the Year

Winner: Ifeoma Malo, Co-founder, Clean Tech Hub Nigeria



Winner: Ifeoma Malo, Co-founder, Clean Tech Hub Nigeria Young Leader of the Year Award

Winner: Sanusi Ohiare, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund | Rural Electrification Agency (Nigeria)



Winner: Sanusi Ohiare, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund | Rural Electrification Agency (Nigeria) Small Scale Power Project of the Year

Winner: Sosai Renewable Energies Company, Nigeria



Winner: Sosai Renewable Energies Company, Nigeria Transmission and Distribution Project of the Year

Winner: KEDCO (Kano Electricity Distribution Company), Nigeria

For more information about the other award winners, click here.

Worthy nominees

The awards gala dinner was to take place during the upcoming African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa conference and exhibition in Cape Town in November. However, as the live, in-person event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the organisers of the seventh edition of the African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards made sure that the deserving nominees and winners were still celebrated in style.



The final selection of African Power & Energy Elites projects and leaders was made by an external advisory board composed of experienced industry figures from around the world. This list of outstanding energy ventures and experts automatically became eligible for the African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards.



While an independent panel once again performed the difficult task of determining the winner of the three different leadership awards, the industry was asked to participate and vote for their favourite project in the small-scale and T&D categories. Read more about all the worthy nominees as well as the criteria for the different categories here.



All the shortlisted individuals and projects already have been featured in the African Power & Energy Elites 2020 publication.

Awards & Elites joined forces

Earlier this year, the two leading programmes celebrating excellence and innovation in the African power and energy sector, joined forces to honour the continent’s leading energy projects and pioneers. The African Power & Energy Elites publication and the African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards aligned their 2020 editions with a single nomination and selection process across a set of complementary categories.

The African Power & Energy Elites is an annual journal produced by ESI Africa in collaboration with the Clarion Power & Energy Series recognising industry achievements across the power and energy value chain.

African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa is the flagship energy event organised by Clarion Events Africa, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the energy, infrastructure and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events Africa include Future Energy East Africa, Future Energy Nigeria, the Utility CEO Forums, Africa Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week and DRC Mining Week. Clarion Events Africa is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group and African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa form part of Clarion Energy, which runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of Clarion Events’ largest portfolios.

Sign up for our newsletter