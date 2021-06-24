Enlit Australia will now run 16-17 March 2022, at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre

The evolving Covid-19 pandemic in Melbourne continues to pose challenges to the live events sector. The current on-going border closures, travel bans, government restrictions for large gatherings and the potential health risks will prevent us from delivering a world class event that our partners and attendees have come to associate with the brand.

As a result, Enlit Australia will be postponed from the July 2021 dates to 16-17 March 2022. The venue – Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre (MCEC) – remains unchanged.

“Over the last several weeks we have consulted and listened to our stakeholders who have expressed concerns surrounding the uncertainty in Melbourne and the potential of snap lockdowns that would impact the delivery of Enlit Australia” said Michael Silber, Event Director for Enlit Australia.

“The rescheduled March dates will ensure the successful and safe delivery of Enlit Australia that will maximise ROI for our partners and continue to provide meaningful experiences for our visitors.

“We look forward to welcoming you all to Melbourne in March 2022 when we officially launch the inclusive guide to the energy transition – Enlit Australia.”

Enlit Australia is part of the global rebrand of the Clarion Energy Series and will be held at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre from 16-17 March 2022.