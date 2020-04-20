Enlit Australia will now run 10 – 11 March 2021, at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.

With the current COVID-19 situation unfolding around the world, and the Australian Government restrictions placed on mass gatherings, the decision has been made by Talk2 Media & Events to reschedule Enlit Australia (formerly Power ± Utilities Australia) to 10 – 11 March 2021.

In a release, the event team said: “We have been closely monitoring the situation and following advice and guidelines stipulated by the Australian Government and Health Authorities. In consultation with the industry, we have decided to reschedule Enlit Australia to 2021 to minimise potential health risks to those connected with the event. This is not a decision we take lightly, however, our primary concern is always the safety and well-being of our visitors and the responsibility we feel towards our exhibitors and partners.”

“The safety of our Enlit community is of paramount importance to us as we all navigate these unprecedented times together,” continued Michael Silber, event director for Enlit Australia.

“Moving Enlit Australia, part of the global Enlit brand, to early 2021 will enable us to deliver a more meaningful event for our exhibitors and partners, as the industry will be eager to engage with each other once again at the beginning of a new year.

“We will deliver high-quality content through our Knowledge Hubs and Summit Theatre for our visitors and delegates focused on the challenges and new business opportunities created by the ongoing introduction of renewable technology into the system.

“We look forward to welcoming you all to Melbourne in March 2021 when we officially launch the inclusive guide to the energy transition – Enlit Australia.”

Enlit Australia (formerly Power ± Utilities Australia) is part of the global rebrand of the Clarion Energy Series and will be held at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre from 10 – 11 March 2021. For more information about the Australian event,

visit enlit-australia.com.

To learn more about global Enlit events, visit enlit.world.