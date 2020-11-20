The evolving Covid-19 pandemic situation continues to pose challenges to the live events sector. The current on-going border closures, travel bans, government restrictions for large gatherings and the potential health risks will prevent us from delivering a world class event that you, our partners, attendees and community have come to associate with the brand.

As a result, Enlit Asia will be postponed from the March 2021 dates to 28-30 September 2021. The venue – ICE Jakarta – remains unchanged.

“In the last 9 months, we have continued to engage closely with our key partners, customers and stakeholders who include power producers, EPCs and regulators to get feedback on the evolving situation,” said Nicholas Rastall, portfolio director for Clarion Energy Asia.

“The travel restrictions and the ban on holding large gatherings in a safe environment have been key considerations in arriving at a decision. But most importantly, the health and safety of our exhibitors, speakers, attendees, employees and the wider public is of paramount importance to us and remains our priority. The re-scheduled September dates gives us the assurance and confidence to ensure successful and safe delivery of the event – one that will maximise ROI for our exhibitors and continue to ensure excellent content and experiences for our visitors.”

Our key Indonesian partners, MKI, including the Ministry of Energy and PLN are fully supportive of our move to September.

As the situation continues to affect our world, we wanted to reach out to you personally. A seismic event like this reminds us that we must all work together to overcome the complex challenges now before us. Our team are here for you, ready to support you in any way we can during this period and will ensure we keep you updated and informed.

To reiterate, we strongly believe that in times of uncertainty it is best to look forward and keep moving as a community. Thank you for your continued support.

Please stay safe and we look forward to meeting you in September 2021.