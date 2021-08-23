Industry’s finest to discuss practical realities of Africa’s transition to NetZero.

“It’s about moving from theory to implementation, it’s time to get stuck in and become practical as the African continent transitions towards NetZero by 2050, and COP26 in November is a very important pitstop in that journey,” says Claire Volkwyn, programme director for Enlit Africa, the leading power and energy platform and discussion forum, returning from 26 to 28 October.

Formerly known around the continent as African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, Enlit Africa has been connecting the utility industry on the continent for more than two decades and in the next edition will also bring back its popular water track. October’s digital edition is a precursor in the lead-up to the hybrid event in Cape Town in June next year.

Volkwyn adds: “There was such a great response to our theme of ‘The 5Ds* of the energy transition’ during our event in June, focusing on what the continent needs to concentrate on to decarbonise the power sector. In October we move into the practical implementation of solutions to prepare the continent for a NetZero reality, including looking at LNG as a transitional energy source, municipal energy independence, E-mobility, and what Africa is bringing to and expecting from the COP26 summit.”

*decarbonisation, decentralisation, democratisation, digitalisation and deregulation

“It takes strong leadership and innovative projects to take an idea from theory to implementation,” says Nicolette Pombo-van Zyl, editor of ESI Africa and African Power & Energy Elites journals. She explains: “It is only through the resilience of successful leaders and projects that Africa can deliver on its net-zero ambitions. In tune with this year’s theme, ESI Africa will highlight the leaders and projects nominated to the African Power & Energy Elites annual publication. During the Enlit Africa digital event in October, we will announce the finalists who will appear in the 2022 edition of the Elites publication.”

Enlit Africa session highlights will include:

Keynote session: How COP26 could provide the launchpad for Africa’s energy transition.

for Africa’s energy transition. To LNG or not : Is that the question?

: Is that the question? Municipal Energy Resilience in South Africa – assisting local government to take advantage of new energy regulations, including purchasing energy directly from IPPs.

in South Africa – assisting local government to take advantage of new energy regulations, including purchasing energy directly from IPPs. E-mobility : Creating a regulatory and policy environment to encourage EV uptake.

: Creating a regulatory and policy environment to encourage EV uptake. Prepayment as a precursor to enhanced energy and financial efficiency.

to enhanced energy and financial efficiency. Digital equity : Ensuring that digital advances are equitable and just.

: Ensuring that digital advances are equitable and just. Energy storage : Generation, transmission or distribution asset?

: Generation, transmission or distribution asset? Finance, investment and strategy : Is there an oversupply of funding and an undersupply of projects?

: Is there an oversupply of funding and an undersupply of projects? EGovernment : Africa is in a prime position to utilise eGovernment services.

: Africa is in a prime position to utilise eGovernment services. ROUNDTABLE: Heading to COP26 : Has the COVID-19 crises derailed the climate finance agenda?

: Has the COVID-19 crises derailed the climate finance agenda? Waste not, want not : re-use, recycle and reclaim your wastewater.

: re-use, recycle and reclaim your wastewater. Water security 2.0: Looking Durban’s experience in addressing monumental water challenges.

Have you read?

Energy storage adoption in Africa

The transformation of Africa’s power and energy sector

Enlit Africa’s successful transition to digital

The fast-growing attendee numbers and feedback from participants and partners fully support the remarkable and successful transition that the organisers of the event have made from live events to providing a digital forum for the industry to connect via live, online events on the Enlit Africa Connect platform.

The June edition of the event, the third in the last 18 months, attracted more than 5,000 registered attendees, representing more than 70 countries and featuring 50 speakers.

Some of the feedback includes:

“I would like to thank the Clarion Events team for the professional and creative execution of the Enlit Africa sessions. The technological advancement from the last digital event they hosted to this one is evident and it is comforting to witness the agile nature in which they worked with us.”

– Gugu Masina, Brand Manager, Conlog

– Gugu Masina, Brand Manager, Conlog “The African Utility Week has always been a direct way of reaching out to the entire African market for PRIME Alliance. With a single trip over 3 to 4 days, PRIME has been able to follow African priorities and interact with stakeholders in the African continent. With Enlit Africa’s new hybrid model, PRIME’s reach is further extended by joining more targeted sessions and intimate circles.”

– Pilar Julián Arrieta, Strategic Consulting, ianusGroup

– Pilar Julián Arrieta, Strategic Consulting, ianusGroup “Thank you to the Enlit team for hosting us at the Enlit Africa Digital event for 2021. From the planning, guiding us and execution of our campaign, making sure that we are creating awareness of our brand, albeit in these trying times; we were thoroughly impressed. We can’t wait for the next one.”

– Nonkululeko Mdhalose, Marketing Manager, Vexila

All the previous Enlit Africa sessions remain available on demand on the event platform. For access, register on the Enlit Africa-Connect platform by clicking here.

Industry support

Eskom, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and the City of Cape Town have been official hosting partners of the event for many years and 2021 is no exception.



ESI Africa, the continent’s leading news provider for power and energy news, is the official host publication.

Enlit Africa is organised by Clarion Events Africa, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events include Nigeria Mining Week, Africa Mining Forum and DRC Mining Week.

Enlit Africa dates and venues:

Digital Event: 26–28 October 2021

Next live, in-person conference and exhibition: 7–9 June 2022

Venue: CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa

Website: www.enlit-africa.com Media contact:

Annemarie Roodbol

Email: annemarie.roodbol@clarionevents.com