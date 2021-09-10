The organisers of Enlit Africa have confirmed that Eskom GCE André de Ruyter will once again be part of the opening session of the event on Tuesday morning, 26 October.

The leading platform and discussion forum for the power and energy sector on the continent will specifically focus on how the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), taking place in November, could provide the launchpad for Africa’s energy transition.

Formerly known as African Utility Week, Enlit Africa is unpacking what the continent needs to concentrate on to decarbonise the power sector. Running from 26–28 October, Enlit Africa will provide practical solutions to prepare the continent for a NetZero reality. The programme looks at various ways to achieve this; from LNG as a transitional energy source, municipal energy independence, e-mobility, and how Africa is preparing for, and what it is expecting from, the COP26 summit.

During Mr de Ruyter’s previous keynote appearance at a previous edition of the event, he shared Eskom’s long-term strategy, discussed the utility’s plans for decommissioning existing coal stations and repurposing the infrastructure, as well as moving into renewable energy. During the keynote session in October this year, the Eskom CE will give more insight into Eskom’s COP26 journey and the anticipated outcomes.

Other confirmed industry experts appearing in the Enlit Africa sessions are:

Meike Wetsch, programme manager, Coega Development Corporation , South Africa

, South Africa Dhevan Govender, senior commercial & business manager, eThekwini Municipality , South Africa

, South Africa Adrian Strydom, executive director, SA Oil and Gas Alliance

Frederic Verdol, senior energy expert: energy & extractives, World Bank

Vally Padayachee, special advisor, Association of Municipal Electricity Utilities

Jessica Stephens, CEO, AMDA , Kenya

, Kenya Roland Nkwain Ngam, programme manager: climate justice and socio-ecological transformation, Rosa Luxemburg Foundation , South Africa

, South Africa Patrick K. Tonui, head of policy and regional strategy, GOGLA, The Netherlands

Enlit Africa session highlights will include:

Keynote session: How COP26 could provide the launchpad for Africa’s energy transition.

for Africa’s energy transition. To LNG or not: Is that the question?

Municipal Energy Resilience in South Africa – assisting local government to take advantage of new energy regulations, including purchasing energy directly from IPPs.

in South Africa – assisting local government to take advantage of new energy regulations, including purchasing energy directly from IPPs. E-mobility : Creating a regulatory and policy environment to encourage EV uptake.

: Creating a regulatory and policy environment to encourage EV uptake. Prepayment as a precursor to enhanced energy and financial efficiency.

to enhanced energy and financial efficiency. Digital equity : Ensuring that digital advances are equitable and just.

: Ensuring that digital advances are equitable and just. Energy storage : Generation, transmission or distribution asset?

: Generation, transmission or distribution asset? Finance, investment and strategy : Is there an oversupply of funding and an undersupply of projects?

: Is there an oversupply of funding and an undersupply of projects? ROUNDTABLE: Heading to COP26 : Has the COVID-19 crises derailed the climate finance agenda?

: Has the COVID-19 crises derailed the climate finance agenda? Waste not, want not : re-use, recycle and reclaim your wastewater.

: re-use, recycle and reclaim your wastewater. Water security 2.0: Looking Durban’s experience in addressing monumental water challenges.

Gathering the industry

Formerly known around the continent as African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, Enlit Africa has been connecting the utility industry on the continent for more than two decades and in the next edition will also bring back its popular water track. October’s digital edition is a precursor in the lead-up to the hybrid event in Cape Town in June next year.

In tune with this year’s theme, leading power and event media partner ESI Africa will highlight the leaders and projects nominated to the African Power & Energy Elites annual publication. During the Enlit Africa digital event in October, the finalists who will appear in the 2022 edition of the Elites publication will be announced.

Enlit Africa’s successful transition to digital

The fast-growing attendee numbers and feedback from participants and partners fully support the remarkable and successful transition that the organisers of the event have made from live events to providing a digital forum for the industry to connect via live, online events on the Enlit Africa-Connect platform.

The June edition of the event, the third in the last 18 months, attracted more than 5,000 registered attendees, representing more than 70 countries and featuring 50 speakers.

All the previous Enlit Africa sessions remain available on demand on the event platform. For access, register on the Enlit Africa-Connect platform by clicking here.

Industry support

Eskom, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and the City of Cape Town have been official hosting partners of the event for many years and 2021 is no exception.



ESI Africa, the continent’s leading news provider for power and energy news, is the official host publication.

Enlit Africa is organised by Clarion Events Africa, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events include Nigeria Mining Week, Africa Mining Forum and DRC Mining Week.

Enlit Africa dates and venues

Digital Event: 26–28 October 2021

Next live, in-person conference and exhibition: 7–9 June 2022

Venue: CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa

Website: www.enlit-africa.com