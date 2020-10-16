Clarion Events has postponed the Energy Trading Central & South Eastern Europe (ETCSEE) event as a result of directions provided by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as well as the governmental public health authorities.

Rescheduling the event will ensure the safety of customers, attendees, staff and suppliers.

Energy Trading Central & South Eastern Europe (ETCSEE) will now take place on 16 and 17th June at the Corinthia Hotel in Prague.

Patrick Bauduin, ETCSEE content director commented: “ETCSEE is the most important 2-day conference-led event for the regional energy trading community. We are obviously disappointed that the physical event won’t be able to take place this year, however, after talking to our partners, stakeholders, sponsors and exhibitors and asking them what it is they need in these uncertain times, it became clear: the need to stay connected, do business and share best practice is more urgent than ever. Thus we are looking to host an online ETCSEE event on the 15 and 16th December of this year and reschedule the physical event to take place next year June.”

ETCSEE has already hosted a number of online Energy Market Talks this year to make sure members of the trading community stay connected with the industry and their peers. These Energy Market Talks will continue to take place this year, and will culminate in an online event on the 15 and 16th December 2020.

Although the official programme for the end of year sessions has not been officially released, Patrick Bauduin, Content Director for ETCSEE says: “This year has been a difficult year for everyone and the energy trading community has had to deal with the effects of extremely low energy prices and projects and investments being delayed. This is something we need to address as an industry, however we also need to look ahead to 2021. How can and will we recover from the Covid pandemic? What are the market outlooks per region? And how will this affect Energy Prices?”

Stay tuned for more information about the ETCSEE online programme for 2020 coming soon.