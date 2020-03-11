The travel uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus) have led the U.S. Energy Storage Association to exercise caution and postpone its annual conference for four months into the late summer.

ESA is moving its event from April 8-10 to August 26-28, ESA CEO Kelly Speakes-Backman wrote in a public letter. The annual conference and expo will be in Pittsburgh as planned.

“Many companies are restricting travel or have asked employees to work from home. In the coming weeks the uncertainty and potential travel restrictions may severely impact our ability to provide the full value of what this conference has become to the industry,” Speakes-Backman wrote.

“In addition, over the last few days, the World Health Organization has raised the Coronavirus threat assessment to its highest level. ESA’s top concern is the health and safety of delegates and speakers, our partners, our colleagues and vendors.”

Coronavirus fears have led to a number of event postponements or cancellations, some of these major. The CERA Week energy conference in Houston was cancelled, as was the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas.

The ESA offers answers to frequently asked questions surrounding its annual event at this link. The annual conference will offer learning events, keynote sessions and technical tours.

Earlier this year, Clarion Energy announced a strategic partnership with the ESA. This teaming will involve content at both POWERGEN International and DistribuTECH International, Clarion Energy’s two biggest electric industry conferences in North America.

POWERGEN International is scheduled for December 8-10 in Orlando, Florida. It will feature a Leadership Summit and conference workshops covering all sectors of power generation, from energy storage to gas-fired, plant performance, coal-fired, nuclear, digitalization, renewables and on-site power.

