Let’s think about a future where COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror. Let’s think about DTECH 2021.

Clarion Energy is pleased to announce that the DISTRIBUTECH International 2021 call for abstracts is now open. The tracks have been named, the focus has been decided and the organizers are ready to begin setting the educational agenda for the event.

DISTRIBUTECH International 2021 takes place February 9-11, 2021 in San Diego, California.

The future of energy delivery unfolds at DTECH, how will you contribute?

Twelve educational tracks, aka focus areas, have been designated and are listed below. Industry experts with insights into these educational areas are urged to submit their speaking ideas.

Utility involvement

DISTRIBUTECH prides itself on providing education for utilities, by utilities, so if you do not work directly for a utility, please do your best to consider how you may involve a utility in your proposed presentation or panel. We understand that obtaining a solid commitment from any company might be difficult at this time — particularly with utilities who are focused on keeping the lights on during this pandemic — so it’s fine if you submit your abstract and let us know which utility you plan to tap to present with you, should your abstract be selected.

Two types of presentations

DISTRIBUTECH International accepts ideas for 20-minute presentations or 1.5-hour panel discussions. For a 20-minute presentation, we’ll ask you to give us the title and description of your proposed talk as well as the names of the proposed speakers (if you are submitting on behalf of someone else). For a panel, we’ll ask you to give us the title and description of your proposed panel plus the names of the panel participants you plan to have participate in your panel.

Utility University

DISTRIBUTECH International also offers 4-hour or 8-hour educational courses, which are taught by industry experts. If you are interested in submitting an idea for a Utility University course, you can do so at this time by using the same form we explain below.

Consider your audience

When you submit your abstract, we’ll also ask you to consider who the appropriate audience is for your presentation. Is it a boots-on-the-ground type of presentation, directed at field operators involved in the day-to-day operation of the grid; an engineering-focused presentation directed at the engineers who design, plan, and operate the grid; or is it a business-focused presentation directed at the managers, directors and VPs who run the business side of the utility? If it is a hybrid, that’s ok, too. DISTRIBUTECH exists to educate all utility workers so we welcome abstracts on all of those topics.

Topics of interest

DISTRIBUTECH’s tracks cover the entire spectrum of energy delivery from taking care of existing grid assets to planning for disasters to shaping the utility business of the future. For 2021, we are soliciting abstracts for the following topics:

Asset Management

C&I and Residential Customer

Cyber-securing the Grid

Data-Driven Digital Utilities

DERMS

Distribution Automation

Electric Vehicles and Beyond

Energy Storage

Grid Modernization Technologies

Next-Gen Utility Business

Resiliency Planning and Preparation

Smart Cities/IoT

You will find more in-depth explanations of these topics at this link.

Ready to submit? Here’s how

Submitting your speaking idea is easy. Simply visit this link and click “Submit an Abstract.” From there, you’ll be asked to create an account if you don’t already have one. Once you have your account all set, simply log in and submit your idea.

Questions about the abstract submission process should be directed to Debbi Wells (Debbi.Wells@ClarionEvents.com).

