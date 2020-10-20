The first leg of the Digital Energy Festival begins today with the Africa Energy Forum (AEF). Join us for over 100 sessions and unlimited networking with Africa’s energy community.

Launching into the theme of ‘The 5th Industrial Revolution’, the Africa Energy Forum kicks off with a masterclass at 14:00 (BST) on 5IR from 5th Element Group – ‘5IR, Energy, and Humanity’.

In the afternoon, a closed-door roundtable will gather 11 Ministers of Energy for private discussions on the future of Africa’s energy sector.

Meanwhile, we’ll join SEforALL’s Damilola Ogunbiyi for a Fireside Chat between 15:00 – 15:20 (BST) to hear about opportunities for Africa’s energy transition, the important role of data, Africa’s response to the pandemic and technology to support human development in the off-grid sector.

At 15:30 (BST) we’ll wrap up with another Fireside Chat from H.E Honourable Claver Gatete, Minister of Infrastructure, Rwanda, as he discusses the country’s plan to achieve full electrification by 2024 despite the challenge of the pandemic.

See you there!

